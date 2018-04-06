Comparing BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of PennantPark Floating Rate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

PennantPark Floating Rate has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate and BlackRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate $59.50 million 8.67 $36.32 million $1.10 12.10 BlackRock $12.49 billion 6.93 $4.97 billion $22.60 23.82

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate. PennantPark Floating Rate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $11.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PennantPark Floating Rate pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackRock 0 4 8 0 2.67

PennantPark Floating Rate currently has a consensus target price of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. BlackRock has a consensus target price of $563.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PennantPark Floating Rate is more favorable than BlackRock.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate 47.64% 7.49% 4.48% BlackRock 39.79% 12.31% 1.67%

Summary

BlackRock beats PennantPark Floating Rate on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. It provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (senior notes, second lien, mezzanine, private high yield debt, and preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

