Head-To-Head Contrast: Umpqua (UMPQ) versus First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Umpqua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $672.86 million 3.72 $98.38 million $1.35 18.00 Umpqua $1.22 billion 3.87 $246.01 million $1.07 19.97

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 14.59% 7.69% 1.01% Umpqua 20.30% 5.92% 0.93%

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Midwest Bancorp and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Umpqua 1 5 3 0 2.22

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Umpqua has a consensus target price of $21.89, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Umpqua.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Umpqua on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 135 locations and 184 automated teller machines in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

