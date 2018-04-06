General Maritime (GNRT) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

General Maritime (NYSE: GNRT) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare General Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Maritime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Maritime $298.37 million -$168.54 million -23.84 General Maritime Competitors $311.95 million -$36.87 million -6.50

General Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than General Maritime. General Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

General Maritime has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, General Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of General Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of General Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for General Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Maritime 0 2 2 0 2.50 General Maritime Competitors 333 876 1001 10 2.31

General Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.62%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 40.95%. Given General Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe General Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares General Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Maritime -56.54% -1.55% -0.74% General Maritime Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Summary

General Maritime rivals beat General Maritime on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About General Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as General Maritime Corporation and changed its name to Gener8 Maritime, Inc. in May 2015. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

