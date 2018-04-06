Head-To-Head Contrast: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) versus Newmark Group (NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Newmark Group does not pay a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmark Group and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Physicians Realty Trust 0 4 11 0 2.73

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.46, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Newmark Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group N/A N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust 11.04% 1.63% 1.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmark Group and Physicians Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $1.60 billion 1.47 $144.49 million $1.15 13.15 Physicians Realty Trust $343.58 million 8.11 $38.14 million $1.04 14.74

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Newmark Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Newmark Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. is a commercial real estate services company. The Company is focused on offering products and services to both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consists of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing. Its occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the ?operating partnership?), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2017, owned approximately 97.1% of the partnership interests in our operating partnership (?OP Units?).

