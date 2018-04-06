Critical Review: Yum! Brands (YUM) & Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $4.58 billion 2.98 $648.80 million $2.10 26.63 Yum! Brands $5.88 billion 4.78 $1.34 billion $2.96 28.55

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Restaurant Brands International. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Restaurant Brands International pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yum! Brands pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Restaurant Brands International and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 0 4 14 0 2.78 Yum! Brands 0 13 9 0 2.41

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $69.69, suggesting a potential upside of 24.60%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $82.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 12.70% 24.56% 4.49% Yum! Brands 22.80% -17.27% 19.56%

Risk & Volatility

Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Restaurant Brands International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,748 TH restaurants, 16,767 BK restaurants, and 2,892 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

