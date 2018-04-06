Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) and Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Head to Head Survey

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Benchmark Electronics pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics $2.47 billion 0.58 -$31.96 million $1.61 18.39 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.11 -$379.82 million ($4.00) -0.94

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benchmark Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Benchmark Electronics and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Electronics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 2 0 0 1.67

Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.22%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Benchmark Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics -1.30% 5.83% 3.90% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -24.38% -53.87% -13.38%

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. It offers integrated design and manufacturing services. Its operations consist of over three principal areas: manufacturing and assembly operations, including printed circuit boards assemblies and subsystem assembly, box build and systems integration; precision technology manufacturing, which include precision machining, metal joining, assembly and functional testing, and specialized engineering services, and specialized engineering services, such as product design, printed circuit board layout, prototyping, automation and test development.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial. Through its Power segment, the Company provides the supply of and aftermarket services for steam-generating, environmental, and auxiliary equipment for power generation and other industrial applications. The Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems, environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries, and plant operations and maintenance services for its systems and equipment. The Industrial segment focuses on custom-engineered cooling, environmental, noise abatement and industrial equipment along with related aftermarket services.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.