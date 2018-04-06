Critical Survey: Gorman-Rupp (GRC) vs. Sandvik (SDVKY)

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) and Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gorman-Rupp and Sandvik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandvik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gorman-Rupp presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than Sandvik.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sandvik shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Sandvik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $379.39 million 2.02 $26.55 million N/A N/A Sandvik $10.66 billion 2.12 $1.55 billion $0.94 19.14

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp.

Dividends

Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sandvik pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sandvik pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Sandvik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.00% 10.04% 8.09% Sandvik 14.54% 24.01% 9.42%

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Sandvik on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers' representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers construction equipment and tools, including breakers and demolition tools, mobile and stationary crushers and screens, rock tools, spare and wear parts, surface drill rigs, and tunneling equipment. It also provides diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; processing systems and steel belts; and metal cutting tools and tooling systems, such as boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion hollow products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

