Reviewing Green Bancorp (GNBC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ: GNBC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Green Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Green Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Bancorp 17.90% 9.84% 1.07% Chemung Financial 9.22% 6.82% 0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Bancorp $190.76 million 4.47 $34.13 million $1.21 18.97 Chemung Financial $80.55 million 2.75 $7.43 million N/A N/A

Green Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Green Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Green Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chemung Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.93%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Green Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company provides mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 34 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

