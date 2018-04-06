Critical Survey: SSR Mining (SSRM) & Its Competitors

SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous investing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SSR Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSR Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining $448.77 million $69.31 million 28.41 SSR Mining Competitors $300.11 million $60.15 million 42.01

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SSR Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SSR Mining has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSR Mining’s competitors have a beta of 0.28, meaning that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SSR Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75 SSR Mining Competitors 23 113 120 5 2.41

SSR Mining presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. As a group, “Miscellaneous investing” companies have a potential upside of 10.50%. Given SSR Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SSR Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining 15.76% 4.04% 2.65% SSR Mining Competitors 41.90% 82.65% 58.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous investing” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous investing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SSR Mining competitors beat SSR Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties. The Company has three producing mines and a portfolio of silver resource dominant projects located throughout the Americas. The Company is focused on silver production from the Pirquitas mine in Argentina and gold production from the Marigold mine in Nevada, the United States. The Company’s other projects include Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Pirquitas mine in Jujuy, Argentina. The Marigold mine produced approximately 205,116 ounces of gold. The Seabee Gold Operation produced approximately 77,640 ounces of gold. The Pirquitas mine produced approximately 10.4 million ounces of silver.

