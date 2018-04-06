CrowdCoin (CRC) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009814 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. CrowdCoin has a total market cap of $899,065.00 and $15,464.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002801 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00090721 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007882 BTC.

CrowdCoin Profile

CrowdCoin (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 1,739,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,300 coins. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CraftCoin (CRC) is a cryptocurrency based on Litecoin. CraftCoin was designed to be a portable in-game currency for Minecraft servers. The currency is used to buy in-game items on minecraft servers, and can be instantly transferred to any other Minecraft server that supports CraftCoin. Best of all it is absolutely free for anybody to use for private and commercial use. “

CrowdCoin Coin Trading

CrowdCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase CrowdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

