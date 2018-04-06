Crown Crafts (CRWS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crown Crafts in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Crafts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,697. The company has a market cap of $59.51, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 million. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.60%. equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Crafts will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, Director Patricia Stensrud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $25,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nanci Freeman sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $34,955.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,890.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $85,157. Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 185.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 40,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc, Hamco, Inc and Carousel Designs, LLC, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

