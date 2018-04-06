Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Director James Neville Fairbairn Acquires 100,000 Shares

Crown Mining (CVE:CWM) Director James Neville Fairbairn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

Shares of CWM stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Crown Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.

Crown Mining Company Profile

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Moonlight property that consists of 208 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 4,000 acres located in the Plumas County, California.

