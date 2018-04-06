CRTCoin Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. CRTCoin has a total market cap of $25,144.00 and $13.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRTCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004800 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CRTCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002203 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001066 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001504 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CRTCoin Coin Profile

CRT is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not possible to purchase CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

