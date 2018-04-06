CRTCoin (CRT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One CRTCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004800 BTC on popular exchanges. CRTCoin has a market capitalization of $26,011.00 and $13.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001609 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CRTCoin Profile

CRT is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not currently possible to purchase CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

