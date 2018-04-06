CryoPort (CYRX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CryoPort has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.70.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.53. 51,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.66. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 66.09%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 29,257 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $287,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CryoPort by 105.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 96.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 255,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients.

