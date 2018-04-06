CryptCoin (CRYPTO:CRYPT) Price Tops $0.0761 on Major Exchanges

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, CryptCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One CryptCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. CryptCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $89.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00058701 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CryptCoin Coin Profile

CryptCoin (CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official website is cryptco.org.

Buying and Selling CryptCoin

CryptCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy CryptCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

