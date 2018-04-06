Crystal Clear Price Reaches $0.0479 (CRYPTO:CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Crystal Clear has a market cap of $245,454.00 and $89.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00678037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185721 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

