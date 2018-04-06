Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CSRA (CSRA)

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,094 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,583% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

CSRA stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. CSRA has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6,758.67, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CSRA alerts:

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. CSRA’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CSRA will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSRA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CSRA in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSRA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CSRA in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSRA by 2,158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CSRA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CSRA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CSRA (CSRA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/csra-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-csra-updated-updated.html.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.