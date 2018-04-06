JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stake Lowered by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,513,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,840,000 after buying an additional 160,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 11.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,856. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $380,913.13, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Argus increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nomura set a $115.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stake Lowered by Cullinan Associates Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cullinan-associates-inc-has-12-76-million-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-updated.html.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.