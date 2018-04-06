Curtiss-Wright (CW) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $136.65. 34,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,161. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6,012.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $611.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.22 million. analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

In related news, VP K Christopher Farkas sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $84,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $258,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $169,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,814.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $6,792,070 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

