Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.62% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $36,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,236 shares of company stock valued at $66,951. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers through its branches and offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties), Rye Brook, Melville and New York, New York (Westchester, Suffolk and New York Counties), Hamilton, New Jersey (Mercer County), Providence, Rhode Island (Providence County), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Rockingham County) and Boston, Massachusetts (Suffolk County).

