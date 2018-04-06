CVCoin (CVCOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,543.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00010723 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $13,543.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00678037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185721 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.net. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypviser uses blockchain technology to develop solutions for B2C and B2B markets. By providing genuine encryption key identification, Crypviser can prevent manipulation, interceptions MITM attacks on all communication levels. Crypviser has developed a security model, which is designed to meet the highest standards of cryptography for securely exchanging and storing all kinds of data. “

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

