Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $10.34 Million Position in CVS Health (CVS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,150,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,425,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446,930 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 8,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,235 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,593 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in CVS Health by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,023,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,949,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,168 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.11 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.81.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $65,214.11, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

