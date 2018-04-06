Cyanotech (CYAN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:CYAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019. The stock has a market cap of $30.06, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.64. Cyanotech has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The Company’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

