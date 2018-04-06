CybCSec (XCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,929.00

CybCSec (CURRENCY:XCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. CybCSec has a total market cap of $28,929.00 and $0.00 worth of CybCSec was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CybCSec has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CybCSec coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00194212 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec Coin Profile

CybCSec (CRYPTO:XCS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. CybCSec’s total supply is 255,834,082 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,082 coins. CybCSec’s official Twitter account is @CybCSec. CybCSec’s official website is cybcsec.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CybCSec is a proof of stake cryptocurrency, using PoS v3.0 hashing algorithm. It also features an Exchange and several Wallets in its platform. “

CybCSec Coin Trading

CybCSec can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase CybCSec directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CybCSec must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CybCSec using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

