Cycling Coin (CYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Cycling Coin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cycling Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cycling Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00057652 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Cycling Coin

Cycling Coin (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin.

Cycling Coin Coin Trading

Cycling Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Cycling Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycling Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cycling Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

