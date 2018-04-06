CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTMX. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.86.

CTMX traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $27.65. 135,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,488. The company has a market cap of $1,134.78, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.91. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 60.17%. analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rachel Humphrey sold 23,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $68,006.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,686. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 418,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

