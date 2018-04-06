43,882 Shares in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Schwab Strategic Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab Strategic Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1172 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

