D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $1.39 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,531,000 after buying an additional 107,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,232,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 548.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,443,000 after buying an additional 555,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 473,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,387,000 after buying an additional 148,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $75.83 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.26 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/d-b-root-company-llc-invests-1-39-million-in-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-updated-updated.html.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.