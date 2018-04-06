D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000. PPG Industries makes up 4.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,531.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

