D. R. Horton (DHI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $16,119.48, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $120,176.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,348.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 178,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $7,851,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,606,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,602 shares of company stock valued at $10,828,080. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

