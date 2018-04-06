DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Financial Engines (FNGN)

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Financial Engines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Get Financial Engines alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Financial Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Financial Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FNGN opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,036.88, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Financial Engines has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Financial Engines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $106,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,128 shares of company stock valued at $800,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Financial Engines by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Financial Engines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Financial Engines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Engines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Engines by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Financial Engines (FNGN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/da-davidson-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-financial-engines-fngn.html.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.