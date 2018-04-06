Danaos (DAC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DAC remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,401. Danaos has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Danaos had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,810,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

