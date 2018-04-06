LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy Sells 55,000 Shares

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 55,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,316.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Richard Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Thursday, March 29th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 45,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $737,100.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 30,696 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $481,620.24.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $185,491.28.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 2,493 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $28,544.85.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $953.07, a P/E ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.86.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy Sells 55,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/daniel-richard-murphy-sells-55000-shares-of-liveperson-inc-lpsn-stock-updated-updated.html.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.