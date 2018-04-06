Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €78.00 by Societe Generale

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective from stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Cfra set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.44 ($90.67).

BN traded down €0.08 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching €67.28 ($83.06). 3,180,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($76.38) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($89.05).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

