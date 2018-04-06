Danone (BN) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €60.00 ($74.07) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €82.50 ($101.85) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.44 ($90.67).

EPA BN opened at €67.28 ($83.06) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($76.38) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($89.05).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products.

