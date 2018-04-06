DAO.Casino (BET) Market Cap Hits $3.66 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $803.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033578 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00121631 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

