Darden Restaurants (DRI) Raised to Outperform at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.43.

DRI stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $10,446.02, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,786,994.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $1,047,784.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 838,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,689,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,195,000 after purchasing an additional 381,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 722,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 320,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

