Darden Restaurants (DRI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.77.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10,446.02, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.67 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.43.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,786,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $417,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,136.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,094 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

