Darsek (KED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Darsek coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Darsek has a total market cap of $127,012.00 and $17.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Darsek has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00613237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00093993 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Darsek Coin Profile

Darsek is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 19,242,722 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info.

Darsek Coin Trading

Darsek can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darsek must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darsek using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

