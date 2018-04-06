Daseke Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Daseke in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Daseke’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Daseke alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DSKE. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Daseke in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.83, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Daseke has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Daseke by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Charlton sold 80,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $799,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Daseke Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSKE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/daseke-inc-dske-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-0-15-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts-updated-updated.html.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc is a consolidator of the flatbed and specialized transportation in North America that comprises 16 operating companies. It provides open deck transportation and logistics. The Company operates through two segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.