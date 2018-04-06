Databits Trading Down 16.5% This Week (DTB)

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Databits has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Databits has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $2,212.00 worth of Databits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databits token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005649 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00678037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185721 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Databits Profile

Databits launched on January 19th, 2017. Databits’ total supply is 22,747,809 tokens. Databits’ official Twitter account is @AugmentorsGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Databits’ official website is www.augmentorsgame.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Databits are the unique cryptocurrency used in the Augmentors game. These Databits are backed by the Bitcoin Blockchain, ensuring players that they will truly own these Databits. They are also tradable and sellable for any other cryptocurrency. The more Databits you have, the more characters you will be able to purchase and the more potions, skins and relics you’ll be able to buy to strengthen your characters. “

Buying and Selling Databits

Databits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Databits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databits using one of the exchanges listed above.

