Datawallet (DXT) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $294,672.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00686046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.