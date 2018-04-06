DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $65.21 Million Position in Apple (AAPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,682,000 after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $854,413.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.52.

In other Apple news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

