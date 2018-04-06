PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider Sells $116,850.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $235,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 101,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,582. The company has a market cap of $541.17, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,760,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,784,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 188,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

