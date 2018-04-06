David Potts Sells 4,191 Shares of ARRIS Group Inc. (ARRS) Stock

ARRIS Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) EVP David Potts sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $111,061.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Potts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARRIS Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 29th, David Potts sold 4,419 shares of ARRIS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $116,219.70.

NASDAQ ARRS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,981.07, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. ARRIS Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. ARRIS Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ARRIS Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ARRIS Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARRS. BidaskClub cut ARRIS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ARRIS Group in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $36.00 price target on ARRIS Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut ARRIS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ARRIS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ARRIS Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,212,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,915,000 after buying an additional 245,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ARRIS Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,033,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARRIS Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,030,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARRIS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ARRIS Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,234,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “David Potts Sells 4,191 Shares of ARRIS Group Inc. (ARRS) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/david-potts-sells-4191-shares-of-arris-group-inc-arrs-stock.html.

ARRIS Group Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.