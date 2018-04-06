David Victor Christopherson Sells 8,817 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $505,214.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 1,272,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,716. The company has a market capitalization of $5,378.11 and a PE ratio of 80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.63 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,581.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 790,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 743,553 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 704,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 589,635 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,743,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,782,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 411,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $45.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

