Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,798. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $349,877.28, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/davis-r-m-inc-has-50-44-million-holdings-in-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.