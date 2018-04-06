Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 28,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,930. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.53 million. analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,002,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 194,298 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 606.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/dawson-geophysical-dwsn-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.