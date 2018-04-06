Dcc Plc (DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,354.29 ($117.27).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 8,149 ($114.39) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,471 ($118.91) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,520 ($91.52) on Friday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,490 ($91.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,762.50 ($108.96).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The companys DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries.

